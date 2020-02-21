Panaji: It is wrong to hold an anti-CAA protest meeting on occasion of Mahashivratri, BJP state president Sadanand Shet Tanavade said Friday, ahead of a massive protest rally scheduled to be held later today in which the influential Roman Catholic Church has also publicly urged Catholics to participate in.

When asked to comment on the ‘People’s March’ against the Citizenship Amendment Act, National Register of Citizens and the National Population Register, scheduled to be held in Panaji on Friday evening Tanavade said: “What can I say. Today is (Maha) Shivratri. It is wrong to carry out rallies on such a day.”

“People visit temples on this a day to offer worship. It is up to the people to decide whether it is right to organise a rally on such a day and impede people from visiting places of worship. I believe it is wrong,” Tanavade said.

The Goa Church which has thrown its weight behind the anti-CAA movement in Goa has formally urged Catholics to attend the event. Catholics account for nearly one fourth of the state’s 1.5 million population.

