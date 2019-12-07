More than 80 dogs including German Shepherds, Beagles and Labradors participated in it

Today, there were three speciality shows for German Shepherds, Beagles and Labradors. Tomorrow, there is an all breed show and more than 300 entries are expected

SK Ray| President of Odisha Kennel Club

BHUBANESWAR: The 59th and 60th National-level All Breeds Championship dog show was held at Government Boys High School football ground at Unit-VI in Bhubaneswar, Saturday.

The first day of the show saw Speciality events for German Shepherds, Beagles and Labradors. It was judged by Harald Hohmann from Germany.

The show was organised by German Shepherd Dog confederation Kalinga Chapter in association with Orissa Kennel Club. More than 80 dogs participated in the show.

Brendon owned by Rabi Santra was crowned as the winner in the Open Male category, while Gaby owned by Aksha Roy won the first prize in the Open Female category.

The best breed in Indian category was Enzo owned by Rabindra Nath Sahoo.

In the Begale show, Thunder owned by Amit Kumar Roy won the first prize. The Obedient and Championship category saw five joint winners. Kancho, Zina, Rider of Tata Steel dog squad, Striker and Ando (of Tata Motors) won jointly scoring 300 out of 300 points. These five are Belgian Malinois.

In the Labrador breed Specialty results, Labramarine owned by Sourav Chaudhury of Kolkata won the first prize.

Aristarh owned by Omkar P Shinde and Tejas D Karanje won the second prize.

Subrata Prusti, secretary of Odisha Kennel Club, said, “The Specialty and Obedience shows are being conducted simultaneously.” He mentioned that ‘c6’ is the ultimate benchmark for ‘Obedient’ category.

“Judge Harald Hohmann from Germany is looking into every aspect of the German Shepherds like character assessment, anatomy, bones, trotting, beauty, and body positioning and the results would collate all the points.”

Canine products like dog food, supplements, medicine and grooming products were on display during the show.

President of Odisha Kennel Club SK Ray said, “Today, there were three speciality shows for German Shepherds, Beagles and Labradors. Tomorrow, there is an all breed show and more than 300 entries are expected.”

It may be mentioned here that character assessment and BH Obedience for German Shepherds, is introduced for the first time in the country.

The jury comprises Harald Hohmann from Germany, Rita Khadike Skadina from Latvia, Eva L Borg from Sweden, Yashodara Hemchandra from Bengaluru and Rajendra M Salvi from Vadodara.