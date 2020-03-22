Milan: AC Milan and Italy legend Paolo Maldini and his son Daniel, who currently plays for the club, have both been tested positive for coronavirus, the Serie A club said in a statement.

“AC Milan confirms that Paolo Maldini, the club’s Technical Director, became aware of contact with a person who subsequently tested positive for coronavirus and began to display symptoms of the virus himself,” said Milan Saturday.

“He was administered with a swab test yesterday, the result of which was positive. His son Daniel, a forward in AC Milan’s youth team who had previously been training with the First Team, also tested positive.”

The club further said that both are well and have already completed two weeks at home without contact with others. They will remain in qurantine until ‘clinically recovered’.

Earlier, it emerged that Juventus star Paulo Dybala has tested positive for the virus.

The pandemic has claimed nearly 4,900 lives thus far in Italy.

IANS