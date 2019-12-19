Baripada: Vigilance sleuths Thursday raided multiple places in connection with allegations against Assistant Executive Engineer of Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) for acquiring assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The accused officer has been identified as Durga Madhav Mishra. However, Durga has reportedly left his house and locked it since Wednesday night.

Acting on the allegation against the engineer, a team from the anti-corruption wing Thursday morning carried out simultaneous raids at three places including the office and properties belonging to him. Raids are being conducted at his office in Baripada, rented house in Bhubaneswar, and parental home at Nayagarh.

Further verification of several documents and papers relating to the incident is underway.

The exact amount of disproportionate assets including the movable and immovable properties that Mishra possesses is yet to be ascertained, officials said. Till last reports came in, the raids were underway.

