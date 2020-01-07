New Delhi: itel, a Transsion India-owned company, Monday launched its ‘A25’ smartphone with features like HD display, Google Lens and face unlock for Rs 3,999 in India.

“The latest launch, itel A25 is a quintessence of magical features like multi-language support, face unlock, Google Lens and much more available at a budget-friendly price range of under 4k,” Goldee Patnaik, Head of Marketing, itel Business Unit said in a statement.

“We are sure that this powerful combination of features and innovations in itel A25 will extend our customers a very delightful experience and it’ll magically transform the sub 4k category,” Patnaik added.

The device is available in three colours — Gradient Purple, Gradient Blue and Gradient Sea Blue.

In terms of specification, the smartphone features 5.0-inch IPS HD display.

The device packs 1GB of RAM and 16GB of onboard storage. There’s a microSD card slot for expandable storage up to 32GB. It is powered by a 1.4GHz quad-core processor.

In terms of optics, the phone has a 5MP rear camera with flash. There’s a 2MP camera with front flash for selfies.

itel A25 also comes with support for Google Lens.

The camera comes with smart recognition capability and HDR features for the rear camera that’s new for the entry-level segment under the 4k range.

On the software front, it runs on Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box and packs a 3,020mAh battery.

Its connectivity options include dual SIM support, dual 4G VoLTE/ViLTE, Bluetooth, and WiFi.

The smartphone also comes with face unlock feature.