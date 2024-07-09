Berhampur: A horse sculpture made from scrap materials by the Berhampur ITI as per SDG goal has been selected to participate in the digital photographic exhibition organised by the Indian Institute of Welding (IIW) at Rhodes in Greece. The five-day-long 77th annual conference of IIW has kicked off at Rhodes in Greece from July 7. The IIW had nominated the item made from scrap by the ITI, Berhampur. 50 other teams from 17 countries will participate in the exhibition along with Berhampur ITI. As per the direction of Rajat Panigrahi, the principal of Berhampur ITI, faculties Anil Kumar Mishra, Barsha Nayak, Sunanda Swain, Upasana Das, Basudeb Swain and Narayan Pradhan constructed the sculpture using scrap items. The sculpture is crafted entirely by upcycling metal scraps like automobile parts, bike cranks, waste iron rods from demolished buildings, GI sheet from a water tank and repurposed toilet doors. It was shaped mostly with the help of tools such as angle grinder, bench vice and ball peen hammer. It has been beautifully painted and coated with anti-corrosion chemicals to ensure longevity and aesthetic appeal. The horse itself represents perseverance and the journey of lifelong learning. Its form is both powerful and elegant, suggesting the strength and grace gained through education.