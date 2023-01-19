Berhampur: Continuing its waste-to-wealth initiative, the Industrial Training Institute (ITI) in Berhampur created a statue of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose using only scraps ahead of his birth anniversary.

The statue is six feet in height and weighs 15 kg. “The statue of Netaji made up of scarps is one-of-its-kind and is not available anywhere else in the country,” ITI Principal Rajat Kumar Panigrahi said. The statue has been built using chains, sprockets, GI sheets and small screws by the students of the fitter, and electrician trades. It took over a fortnight to build the statue, the principal said.

PNN