New Delhi: India on Friday described the violent protests in Bangladesh as an “internal” matter of that country.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said around 15,000 Indians including 8,000 students are currently residing in Bangladesh and they are safe.

“As you are aware, there are ongoing protests in Bangladesh. We see this as an internal matter of the country,” he said.

“We have issued an advisory for Indian nationals, including our students, resident in Bangladesh for their safety and assistance if required. Helpline numbers are activated operating on 24×7 basis for people to reach out,” he said.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is himself following the matter closely, Jaiswal said.

“Our High Commission will be providing regular updates. I will also be posting regular updates. I would urge family members to follow us for latest developments,” he said.

“We remain committed to providing all possible assistance to our nationals in Bangladesh,” Jaiswal said.

PTI