Mumbai: Bollywood actor Aparshakti Khurana and his wife Aakriti Ahuja Khurana have been blessed with a baby girl. The actor shared the news on his Instagram story.

The couple has named their daughter Arzoie A. Khurana. Few days back, Aparshakti had shared an adorable video of his wife’s baby shower where the whole family came together to bless Aakriti on the joyous occasion and gave lots of wishes to the expecting couple.

The actor is known for his work in films like ‘Dangal’, ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania’, ‘Stree’, ‘Luka Chuppi’, and ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’, among others.

He recently travelled to Chandigarh after fulfilling his work commitments to be with his wife at the crucial time.

On the work front, he is gearing up for his upcoming release ‘Helmet’.

IANS