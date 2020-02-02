Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir administration released Sunday four politicians from preventive custody in the MLA Hostel, which has been temporarily converted into a subsidiary jail, officials said here. The three of the released belong to the National Conference (NC) and one is from the PDP, they said.

The four have been sent to their homes and asked to remain confined within their residence for the time being, they said. The leaders released are: Abdul Majeed Bhat Larni, Ghulam Nabi Bhat and Dr Mohammed Shafi (all NC) and Mohammed Yusuf Bhat of the PDP.

They were detained along with several other politicians, leaders, activists and traders after the abrogation of the Article 370 of the constitution August 5 last year.

Among other prominent politicians who still are detained are NC leaders Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti and JK People’s Conference leader Sajjad Gani Lone.

While senior Abdullah has been kept at his Gupkar house, his son and NC vice-president Omar Abdullah has been detained at Hari Niwas. PDP chief Mufti, who was lodged at Chesmashahi Huts, has been shifted to a government building in the heart of this city.

The senior Abdullah was slapped September 17 with stringent Public Safety Act which was renewed for a period of three months December 16.

PTI