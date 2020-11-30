New Delhi: Denmark-based wearable brand Jabra Monday launched a true wireless earbuds Jabra Elite 85t for Rs 18,999 in the India market.

According to the company, the new Jabra Elite 85t earbuds bring outstanding call quality for the user and the person on the other end, with the six-mic technology (three on each ear, two on the outside, one on the inside).

“Dual chipset in the earbuds deliver strong ANC capability as well as optimal sound processing. These are some of the smallest earbuds that offer premium ANC to create your private, quiet space and delivers HearThrough to let you hear your surroundings,” the company said in a statement.

The product claims to provide up to 5.5 hours of listening with ANC on, which extends to 25 hours with the charging case with ANC on and 31 hours with ANC off.

They are also Qi-certified, for wireless charging, and compatible with all Qi-certified chargers.

The earbuds are IPX4-rated and come with a 2-year warranty against dust and water. These earbuds will also be controllable through the Jabra Sound+ App.

The wearable will be available in titanium black colour on Amazon, starting December 1. Other colour variants will be available from January 2021.