Mumbai: Jai Kishan Kakubhai ‘Jackie’ Shroff turns a year older Monday. Popularly known as ‘Jaggu Dada’, the actor worked with many superstars of his generation. However, the pair of Jackie and Anil Kapoor was arguably the most popular. From Parinda to Ram Lakhan, Jackie and Anil Kapoor were one of the most loved siblings on screen.

There are many interesting tales about things that took place between the two. However, did you know that Jackie once slapped Anil more than 17 times? Yes, it might sound strange, but it is true. It happened during the shooting of the 1989 hit film Parinda.

This information was revealed by Jackie himself. Jackie was asked to share his experience about working with Anil in a reality show when he shared the interesting episode.

Talking about a scene, Jackie said that regardless of the shot being approved by the film’s director Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Anil kept asking for retakes as he wanted to make sure everything was perfect. Jackie said: “I gave him 17 slaps but didn’t give it so hard that he would fall.”

The actors have also featured together in films like Ram Lakhan, 1942: A Love Story, Karma and Kabhi Na Kabhi among many others.