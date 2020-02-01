Mumbai: Hindi film actor Jackie Shroff turns 63 Saturday. Shroff dropped out of school after his 11th standard as his family did not have much money. He tried his hand working as an apprentice chef at Taj Hotels and as a flight attendant at Air India, but he was rejected from both places because of his lack of qualifications.

Shroff married his longtime girlfriend Ayesha Dutt, a model who later became a film producer.

She has produced the movie Boom which failed at the box office, leading the family to a financial crisis. Son Tiger Shroff in an interview recalled about the time when his family was going through a major financial crisis. Even the furniture of the house was at stake and he had to sleep on the ground.

The 2003 film Boom starred Amitabh Bachchan, Gulshan Grover and Jackie Shroff. It was also Katrina Kaif’s debut film. The film was leaked before hitting the theatres. To add insult to injury, the film flopped at the box office. At that time, Tiger was just 11 years old.

Tiger says, “I remember how our entire furniture was sold one after another. The things that I was growing up seeing disappeared including my bed. I started sleeping on the ground. It was the worst experience of my life”.

Tiger made his debut in 2014 with Kriti Sanon in the film Heropanti, which was a hit at the box office. After this, he gave two hit films with the Baaghi series. Tiger also appeared in the film Student of the Year 2 which could not do well at the box office. He was last seen in War (2009) which was a hit.