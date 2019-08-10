Mumbai: Sri Lankan actress Jacqueline Fernandez who made her debut with ‘Aladdin’ in 2009 is one of the top actresses in the Hindi film industry. The diva is quite active on the social media platforms and knows how to keep her fans entertained through stunning photo-ops from around the globe.

The ‘Race 2’ actress recently shared a photo of her posing on the beach on her Instagram account.

She was wearing a pink cami top teamed up with a cream coloured palazzo enhancing her already stunning looks.

Prior to acting, the actress was working as a television reporter in Sri Lanka. She was crowned Miss Universe Sri Lanka in 2006, and represented her country at Miss Universe 2006.

On the work front, Jacqueline has been roped in for the remake of Mahesh Bhatt’s path-breaking 1982 drama ‘Arth’. She will be next seen in the upcoming action thriller movie ‘Drive’ opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. It is produced by Karan Johar and directed by Tarun Mansukhani.

The film was slated to release June 28, 2019 but was delayed.

Alongside her screen acting career, Fernandez has worked as a judge in the ninth season of the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa (2016–2017), is a popular celebrity endorser for various brands and products, has participated in stage shows, and is active in humanitarian work.

PNN/Agencies