Tirtol: Allegations of large scale irregularities in execution of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) scheme have surfaced at Tentuliapada panchayat area under Tirtol block in Jagatsinghpur district. Some villagers alleged that the names of eligible beneficiaries have been omitted from the PMAY list.

More than 50 beneficiaries including Asish Mohanty, Bhawani Shankar Sahoo, Bijay Biswal and Sisir Biswal have written to the Tirtol BDO demanding a vigilance probe into the matter.

It is the Centre’s aim to ensure housing for all under PMAY by 2022. Under the scheme pucca houses with basic amenities will be provided to all people with proper living facilities

Sources said that there are many instances where a man and his wife have been allotted individual houses in the list. The PMAY scheme says that the husband, wife and their unmarried sons/daughters will be allotted one house. Villagers have demanded that the list be rectified with immediate effect.

“A pucca house with basic amenities like toilet, gas connection and LPG cylinder, electricity and drinking water will help us achieve a dignified life,” said a villager. “So we want the scheme to be implemented properly,” he added.

PNN