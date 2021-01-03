Bhubaneswar: Odisha Government Sunday appointed senior OAS officer Sangram Keshari Mahapatra as the Collector of Jagatsinghpur district.

The General Administration and Public Grievance Department has issued an official notification in this regard.

Mahapatra earlier October 4, 2020 was appointed by the state government as OSD, General Administration and Public Grievance.

Mahapatra’s transfer came after a Congress team met Chief Electoral Officer Sushil Kumar Lohani ahead of the by-poll in Tirtol. The Congress had demanded his transfer to “ensure free and fair polling”.

In Jagatsinghpur, Saroj Kumar Mishra served as the collector before Mahapatra. Mishra will take over as the collector of Rayagada after the reshuffle.

PNN