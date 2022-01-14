Kollywood superstar and versatile actor Suriya and his lovely wife actress Jyotika are known the power couple down South. The beautiful couple was in the news for their last movie ‘Jai Bhim’ that created a storm in the box office.

Jai Bhim went on to become the highest rated Imdb movie. Now, the beautiful couple has shared a beautiful picture on Instagram and it has taken the internet by storm. Suriya and Jyotika are seen dressed in traditional outfits as they celebrate ‘Pongal’ together.

The couple can be seen posing as the traditional dish, which is made from the new harvest of rice boiled in milk with jiggery, is being prepared. Jyotika and Suriya are all smiles as they pose for the camera.

On the auspicious occasion of Pongal, actor Suriya took to Instagram to inform the fans that the third track from his upcoming film Etharkkum Thunindhavan will be released on 16th January. Suriya also dropped the song poster. The actor dons a casual look in blue T-shirt sunglasses and funky wristbands. The background score for the film has been composed by D Imman.

Etharkkum Thunindhavan features Priyanka Arul Mohan as the leading lady of the film. Actor Satyaraj will also be featured in a pivotal role. The film is produced by Sun Pictures.