Jaipur: Marking a historic moment for women’s cricket, the Jaipur Wax Museum has initiated the creation of a life-sized wax statue of Indian Women’s Cricket Team Captain Harmanpreet Kaur.

Harmanpreet is set to become the first woman cricketer in the world to have her own wax figure, a distinction that underscores her extraordinary impact on the sport.

A dedicated team from the museum recently met Harmanpreet to take her exact body measurements and capture high-quality photographs and videos, which will serve as essential references for sculpting the statue.

The museum officials shared that Harmanpreet was “extremely humble, patient, and cooperative” during the detailed session, offering every assistance needed to ensure the wax figure achieves accuracy and realism.

Museum Curator and Founder Anoop Srivastava said Harmanpreet was visibly enthusiastic about the project and expressed her heartfelt gratitude to the Jaipur Wax Museum for selecting her for this honour. She also conveyed that she would attend the inauguration ceremony of her wax figure along with her family.

Srivastava added that Harmanpreet showed a keen interest in understanding the step-by-step process behind wax figure creation, asking insightful questions and appreciating the craftsmanship involved.

During her visit, she also admired the breathtaking Sheesh Mahal, one of the museum’s signature attractions. Srivastava further emphasised that the Jaipur Wax Museum follows a unique policy of showcasing figures of “inspiring icons who influence society positively,” rather than focusing primarily on Hindi film industry celebrities.

He stated that Harmanpreet Kaur’s journey, from a small-town girl to the captain of India’s women’s cricket team, is a source of immense inspiration for young girls and sports enthusiasts across the nation.

The Jaipur Wax Museum already houses wax figures of celebrated sports personalities such as Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, M.S. Dhoni, Saina Nehwal, and Sandeep Singh.

Harmanpreet’s addition will further strengthen the museum’s collection of icons who have transformed Indian sports on the global stage.

Situated within a 300-year-old heritage site, the Jaipur Wax Museum continues to be a one-of-a-kind cultural attraction, blending history, art, and national pride.

Harmanpreet Kaur’s upcoming wax statue is expected to draw significant attention and admiration from visitors once unveiled.

