New Delhi: External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar Saturday congratulated Tone Kajzer on his appointment as Foreign Minister of Slovenia and expressed his desire to work together.

Tone Kajzer, a former diplomat, was officially sworn in Thursday evening, following a parliamentary confirmation hearing earlier that week. He assumed office under the newly endorsed right-wing coalition government led by Prime Minister Janez Jansna.

In a post on X, EAM Jaishankar said, “Congratulations to Tone Kajzer on his appointment as Foreign Minister of Republic of Slovenia. Looking forward to work together.”

Kajzer has more than 30 years of experience in the diplomatic service, beginning his career at Slovenia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs in 1995. Over the decades, he has held several key high-level diplomatic posts, including Ambassador to the United States.

Throughout his diplomatic career, he has also held key positions in international development cooperation, EU affairs and regional stability, including work on unresolved bilateral issues with Croatia.

Earlier Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Janez Jansa on his election as Slovenia’s Prime Minister and expressed readiness to work closely with him to further strengthen bilateral ties.

“Heartiest congratulations to Mr. Janez Jansa on his election as the Prime Minister of Slovenia. I look forward to working closely with him to further strengthen our bilateral ties for the shared prosperity and mutual benefit of our people,” PM Modi posted on X.

May 22, the Slovenian National Assembly appointed Janez Jansa as Slovenia’s PM in a secret ballot, with 51 votes in favour in the 90-seat parliament, Balkan Insight reported.

Jansa will serve his fourth term as Slovenia’s PM despite his Slovenian Democratic Party (SDS) having narrowly failed to secure a win in the elections in March, as per the report.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, India and Slovenia share a warm, friendly, and rapidly expanding bilateral relationship rooted in shared democratic values, economic convergence, and strong multilateral cooperation.

Since establishing diplomatic ties in 1992, the partnership has grown from standard diplomatic interaction into a forward-looking alliance focusing on innovation, logistics, and technology.