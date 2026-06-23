New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar Tuesday paid tributes to the victims of Air India 182 ‘Kanishka’ bombing on its 41st anniversary, and said India reaffirms its commitment to combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

He shared this message in a post on X.

June 23, 1985, the Boeing 747 aircraft was blown up by a bomb at an altitude of 9,400 metres and crashed into the Atlantic Ocean while in Irish airspace, killing 329 people on board.

Today, on the 41st anniversary of Air India 182 ‘Kanishka’ bombing, we honour the memory of those who lost their precious lives in this horrific terror incident. Reaffirm our commitment to combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, Jaishankar said.

India, Canada and Ireland share the grief of this air tragedy that left the world stunned over 40 years ago.

Flight AI 182 was operating on the Montreal-London-Delhi route.