Luxembourg: External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar called on Luxembourg Prime Minister Luc Frieden Tuesday, conveying warm greetings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussing growing cooperation in financial services, investments, technology and innovation between both nations.

“Pleased to meet Prime Minister Luc Frieden of Luxembourg this morning. Conveyed warm greetings of PM Narendra Modi. Discussed our growing cooperation in financial services, investments, technology & innovation. Thank him for his support for stronger India-EU ties,” EAM Jaishankar posted on X.

During his visit to Luxembourg, EAM Jaishankar will hold talks with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs Xavier Bettel and the senior leadership. He will also interact with the members of the Indian community in Luxembourg, according to a statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

EAM Jaishankar arrived in Luxembourg after concluding his engagements in France.

Monday, EAM Jaishankar met International Energy Agency (IEA) Executive Director Fatih Birol and appreciated his assessment of the global energy scenario and his support for India’s growth and development.

He interacted with participants of the French-Indian Young Talents Program by the Chamber of Commerce and Industry France-India in Paris and discussed the importance of collaboration between the two nations.

In a post on X, EAM Jaishankar wrote, “Delighted to interact with participants of the French-Indian Young Talents Program by Chamber of Commerce and Industry France-India in Paris. Discussed the transformations underway in the world and the importance of India-France collaboration in that context.”

He also visited an exhibition in Paris titled ‘Ce qui se trame – woven stories between India and France’ which showcased India’s textile heritage, expertise and craftsmanship, underscoring the strong cultural connection between the two nations.

“Visited exposition ‘Ce qui se trame – woven stories between India and France’ in Paris this evening. The exhibition showcases India’s textile heritage, savoir-faire and creativity. It is also a reminder of the strong India-France cultural connect,” EAM posted on X Monday (Indian time),” EAM Jaishankar stated on X.

“Thank Minister Delegate for Europe and Foreign Affairs Eleonore Caroit and Roman Pinosch for the warm reception and for joining the exhibition,” he added.