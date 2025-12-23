Colombo: External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar met Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath, Health Minister Nalinda Jayatissa, Labour and Deputy Finance Minister Anil Jayantha and Deputy Tourism Minister Ruwan Ranasinghe Tuesday, reiterating India’s full support to the island nation’s recovery and rebuilding in the aftermath of Cyclone Ditwah.

“Delighted to meet Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath along with Health Minister Nalinda Jayatissa, Labour and Deputy Finance Minister Anil Jayantha, Labour and Deputy Finance Minister Anil Jayantha and Deputy Tourism Minister Ruwan Ranasinghe this afternoon,” EAM Jaishankar posted on X.

“Reiterated India’s full support to Sri Lanka’s recovery and rebuilding in the aftermath of Cyclone Ditwah. Discussed the implementation of reconstruction package offered and further relief measures,” he added.

Earlier in the day, EAM Jaishankar held a meeting with Sri Lankan Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya in Colombo and assured India’s steadfast commitment to Sri Lanka’s rebuilding following Cyclone Ditwah.

In a statement shared on X, EAM Jaishankar wrote, “Good to meet Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya of Sri Lanka in Colombo today. Assured India’s steadfast commitment to Sri Lanka’s rebuilding post Cyclone Ditwah. The reconstruction package offered by India is a reflection of the deep bonding between our two nations.”

EAM Jaishankar called on Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and conveyed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s wishes and message of solidarity in the aftermath of Cyclone Ditwah.

EAM Jaishankar also announced a reconstruction package of USD 450 million to Sri Lanka, covering rehabilitation and restoration of road, railway and bridge connectivity, construction of houses fully destroyed and partially damaged and support for the health and education sectors. Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath was present during the meeting.

“Pleased to call on President Anura Kumara Dissanayake in Colombo today. Conveyed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s warm wishes and message of solidarity in the aftermath of Cyclone Ditwah,” the EAM posted on X.

“Building on our First Responder activity under Operation Sagar Bandhu, India will commit to a reconstruction package of USD 450 million to Sri Lanka covering: Rehabilitation and restoration of road, railway and bridge connectivity; Construction of houses fully destroyed and partially damaged; Support for health and education sectors, in particular, those that have been damaged by the cyclone; Agriculture, including to address possible shortages in the short and medium term; Better disaster response and preparedness,” he added.

During the meeting, EAM Jaishankar and Vijitha Herath inaugurated a 120-foot dual carriageway Bailey Bridge in the Kilinochchi District of Northern Province, an area severely affected by Cyclone Ditwah.

“Jointly inaugurated with FM HM Vijitha Herath in the presence of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, a 120-foot dual carriageway Bailey Bridge in the Kilinochchi District of Northern Province, one of the areas severely affected by Cyclone Ditwah. The 110 tonnes bridge was airlifted from India and installed as part of Operation Sagar Bandhu,” EAM Jaishankar posted on X.

The External Affairs Minister arrived in Colombo Monday to a warm welcome by Sri Lankan Deputy Tourism Minister Ruwan Ranasinghe.

His visit to Sri Lanka underscores India’s Neighbourhood First Policy and takes place in the context of Operation Sagar Bandhu, launched to address the devastation caused by Cyclone Ditwah, according to the statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

India launched Operation Sagar Bandhu November 28, as the First Responder in the immediate aftermath of the devastating Cyclone Ditwah, to provide urgent Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) support to Sri Lanka.