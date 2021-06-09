Jajpur: In view of delicate Covid situation in the district, Jajpur administration Wednesday clamped prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC in and around five major temples of the district ahead of Sabitri puja scheduled to be observed June 10, a source informed.

The administrative decision was taken in order to avoid crowding at the temples on the occasion of Sabitri puja, an official said.

According to a source, the prohibitory order has been clamped on the premises of Maa Biraja temple, Jagannath temple in Jajpur town, Maa Mangala temple at Jaunlibandha, Sriram temple at Mansapola area and Barahanath temple as well to restrain women devotees from thronging the temples en masse during Sabitri puja this year.

“The possible huge congregation might violate the Covid-19 safety guidelines imposed earlier by the government which will result in transmission of the deadly virus. Hence, Section 144 has been imposed in and around the temples for 24 hours with effect from midnight of Wednesday,” Collector Jyotishankar Mohapatra said.

Servitors of the respective temples will be allowed to perform daily rituals. The IIC of Jajpur town police station has been directed to ensure implementation of the order in the prohibited areas.

PNN