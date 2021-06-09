Bhubaneswar: A team of young researchers including Odisha-born scientist Bishnupriya Sahoo from IIT-Kharagpur has devised a method for early detection of tropical cyclones in the atmospheric column, a source said.

The team also included scientists Jiya Albert and Prasad K Bhaskaran, who have been pursuing research works in the IIT.

The new method can help detect a tropical cyclone over Bay of Bengal (BoB) basin even before the satellites. The research was conducted with active support from the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India under the Climate Change Programme (CCP), the source added.

Bishnupriya is a researcher in Physical Oceanography. She pursued her PhD from 2014 to 2018 at IIT in Kharagpur in the same subject which she says is one of her favourite. She completed her MSc in Mathematics at NIT, Rourkela in 2012.

Notably, early detection of tropical cyclones has widespread socio-economic implications. Advanced remote sensing techniques have been detecting the tropical cyclones at the earliest so far.

The new method of detection is possible only after a cyclonic system develops as a well-marked low-pressure over the warm oceanic surface. A larger time gap between the detection and the impact of the cyclone could help preparation activities, Bishnupriya explained.

