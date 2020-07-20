Jajpur: About one-third private schools in Jajpur district run sans the certificate of recognition (COR) which is issued by the competent Elementary education department authorities, a report said.

Worthy to note, directorate of Elementary Education department had twice ordered Jajpur district administration- once November 26, 2018, and the second March 16 2019 to issue show-cause notices and take stringent actions against such schools running in the district after conducting proper inquiries in this regard.

As Jajpur district administration did not act on the earlier orders, Joint Director of the directorate of Elementary Education has again directed the district administration to take urgent action against the schools vide his office order July 17, the report said.

The directive has triggered panic among schools which were so far openly flouting the state government norms. On the other hand, parents have been suffering because of their children’s admission in such unsupervised private schools with no proper checks and balances.

There are over 300 private schools and colleges in this industrial district. It is known that, about 10,000 students in Jajpur are studying in these schools. As per norms, private schools are supposed to be supervised regularly by a special investigation team (SIT), on specific criteria like registration details, infrastructure details and other management guidelines.

Reacting to this, Jajpur district education officer (DEO) Krushna Chandra Nayak said, “Verification is under way for schools who had applied online. Respective block education officers (BEOs) have been entrusted for the verification. Private schools in the district will be accorded permission, after a shortlist of schools gets approval of the education department higher-ups”.

PNN