Rasulpur: The ongoing lockdown and shutdown implemented in Odisha have really compounded the woes of farmers living in this block. All their produces are going to waste with no buyers. Large piles of vegetables lying without any takers and going to waste have now become a common sight in Rasulpur block of Jajpur district.

The farmers alleged they are incurring huge losses as their produces are going waste.

“After harvesting, we are storing the vegetables to our houses. But there are no buyers because the traders do not have the passes that will permit vehicular movement,” the farmers said. “We are also not being able to sell the vegetables in local markets as they have been closed due to the ongoing shutdown,” they added.

Pradipta Nayak is one of the farmers who have suffered losses. “We are getting one or two traders. But they are offering prices that are much less than the market rate. We are forced to accept their rates as something is better than nothing,” Nayak informed.

This season, farmers in Jabara, Nathuabara, Sribantpur, Singhapur, Odisho, Barabati, badakainchi, Bhotaka, Rasulpur and Rahamba panchayats have grown vegetables like lady’s fingers, various types of gourds, cucumbers, and beans. Besides selling their produces to traders coming from other districts, the farmers also sell the vegetables in local daily and weekly markets.

“We welcome the steps taken to stop the spread of coronavirus. But at the same time we feel bad that there is no government scheme for us. During lockdown, the government should buy our produces. After fixing a price, it should allow registered traders to procure our produces on behalf of the government. This apart, we urge the government to get set up some cold storages near the markets so that we farmers can preserve the vegetables,” some farmers said.

Officials of both agriculture and horticulture departments said they are aware of the farmers’ plights. Steps are being taken as per government’s order to help out the lockdown-affected farmers, they informed.

PNN