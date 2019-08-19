Basta: Incessant rain in Balasore district has resulted in the water level in Subarnarekha, Budhabalang and Gangahar rivers increase.

This is the first time this season that the water level in Jalaka river is flowing above the danger level, leaving the riparian villagers in fear.

Sources said that the danger mark of Jalaka river, flowing through Basta block, is 5.50 metres at Mathani. The water level crossed the danger mark around Sunday noon and by 6pm it had touched 6.17 metres.

The water level was said to be increasing by 0.08 metres per hour, causing apprehension among the people residing along the river. Sources said that all the sluice gates at Mathani were opened Sunday.

According to the administration, the water level increased in the river due to heavy rains in Mayurbhanj district. The administration has, however, ruled out the fear of flood as the amount of rainfall has decreased since Sunday.

Some farmers are of the opinion that the flood water flowing in the river would be of great use for agriculture. But at places the swelling river inundated farmlands, it was learnt.

