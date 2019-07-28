Srinagar: After holding its sittings in the state High Court complex in Srinagar last month, the Unlawful Activities Prevention Tribunal will again hold sittings here August 2 and 3.

The Tribunal had three sittings June 19, 20 and 21 in the High Court complex in Srinagar city to collect evidence for and against the ban imposed on the local Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI). The Tribunal is presided over by Delhi High Court judge, Justice Chander Shekhar.

JeI was banned by the Union Home Ministry March 1, 2019. Declaring JeI as an unlawful association, the Union Home Ministry banned the religo-political group for five years.

The ban order said the party was in close touch with militant outfits and supported extremism and militancy in the state and elsewhere. “JeI is involved in anti-national and subversive activities in the country intended to cause disaffection,” said the notification banning the group under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The Tribunal will again hold sittings in Srinagar August 2 and 3 in Srinagar. A notification issued by the Tribunal said: “The Unlawful Activities Prevention Tribunal will hold sittings at Srinagar August 2 and 3 in the Court Room of FC Revenue at DC office, Srinagar, from 10 a.m. onwards.

“Accordingly, all those who are interested in giving evidence may file their affidavit (in duplicate) with Registrar, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Tribunal, Delhi High Court Building, Sher Shah Road, New Delhi, and shall remain present in person on the aforementioned date for cross-examination, if any, before the Tribunal.”