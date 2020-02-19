New Delhi: A Delhi Police Crime Branch team visited the Jamia Millia Islamia campus Tuesday as a series of videos of the December 15 violence inside the university emerged over the past few days. Four videos have surfaced online of the incident, the latest being on Monday.

The special investigation team (SIT) led by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Rajesh Deo visited the varsity’s library that was badly damaged during the alleged police action inside the campus last year, according to officials. This is for the first time that a police team is visiting the campus for investigation after the violence, they said.

“Members of the SIT team analysed and videographed the extent of damage to the library. They also visited the proctor’s office,” the officials informed.

“We need to examine many people in connection with the case and also need to collect evidence. We have also requested the Jamia administration to share all the videos that they have related to the incident,” a senior police official said.

The official also said that there was a tactical reason for which the police did not go to the varsity earlier. “We wanted the situation to normalise and wanted students to finish their exams. We are also trying to identify those who were seen in the video,”” the officer informed. He said SIT members interacted with faculty members and also ‘examined a few students’.

“The chief proctor was requested to help in securing the presence of students whom the SIT desires to examine. The team was at the university for about three hours,” the official informed.

In the latest video which surfaced Monday, police personnel can be seen raining batons on students who were trying to escape. Women students can be seen moving out while pleading with the police and one of the policemen is seen breaking a camera.

