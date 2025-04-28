Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly started its day-long special session Monday with a two-minute silence in deference to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack.

The Assembly will discuss and pass a resolution condemning the April 22 terror attack in which 26 civilians were killed by terrorists in Baisaran meadow.

Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary presented a resolution in the Assembly which said, “The House expresses its profound shock and anguish at the barbaric and inhuman attack on innocent civilians April 22 2025 and resolves that the House unequivocally condemns the heinous, cowardly act that resulted in the loss of innocent lives. Such acts of terror are a direct assault on the ethos of Kashmiriyat, which is enshrined in our constitution and the spirit of unity, peace and harmony that have long characterised Jammu and Kashmir and our nation.”

The MLAs of the opposition BJP demanded that the terrorists and their backers be brought to justice.

Tensions have mounted between India and Pakistan after Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists sponsored and aided by Pakistan killed 26 innocent civilians, including 25 tourists and a local, April 22 in Baisaran meadow of Pahalgam.

The entire country was outraged by the cowardly act of terrorists. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his first reaction to Pahalgam killings that the terrorists, their handlers and backers would he chased and hunted down to the ends of the earth.

J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha had a security review meeting with Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi in Srinagar.

The L-G asked the Army to use whatever force is required to hunt down the perpetrators of the Pahalgam terror attack.

Meanwhile, in order to send a powerful message to terrorists, their overground workers (OGWs) and sympathisers, security forces continue demolition of the houses of terrorists.

On Friday, two houses belonging to Adil Hussain Thokar and Asif Sheikh were demolished in the Tral and Bijbehara areas. Both these terrorists were part of the LeT terrorist group involved in the Pahalgam killings.

IANS