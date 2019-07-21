Srinagar: Authorities finally woke up after over 80 years of unchecked encroachment in Jammu and Kashmir’s best known bird sanctuaries — the Hokersar wetland reserve — and have started a fresh demarcation process.

“We have started the demarcation process of the Hokersar wetland reserve to reclaim the original area,” said a revenue department official.

A team of officials has been formed to complete the demarcation process within in a week. After demarcation, the state government would issue a fresh notification to earmark the Hokersar wetland reserve’s area, officials said.

District Development Commissioners of Srinagar and Badgam Shahid Iqbal Choudhary and Syed Sehrish Asgar, respectively, have conducted a number of field visits and meetings to ensure that the wetland reserve, on the outskirts of Srinagar, regains its lost glory.

The efforts of these energetic, young officers are important because the reserve is spread across Srinagar and Badgam districts.

The first demarcation of the reserve was conducted in 1935 and notified in 1945. It was then spread across 13.75 square km. Now it has shrunk to less than 7 square km, as per the state wildlife department officials.