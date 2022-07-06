Mumbai: Janhvi Kapoor’s Bawaal co-star Varun Dhawan shared a video of the actress channeling her inner ‘Friends’ character Janice.

Varun shared a video on Instagram story, where Janhvi is seen sitting in the backseat of a car and is seen imitating the iconic laugh of the character Janice originally essayed by actress Maggie Wheeler.

Varun captioned the video: “@janhvikapoor Aka Janice”.

Bawaal is a love story directed by Nitesh Tiwari.

On the work front, Varun will be seen in Bhediya opposite Kriti Sanon, and Sriram Raghavan’s Ekkis. His Bawaal co-star Janhvi will be seen in films like Mr. and Mrs. Maahi opposite Rajkummar Rao and Good Luck Jerry.