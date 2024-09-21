Mumbai: In a delightful twist on culinary creativity, actress Janhvi Kapoor has whipped up a playful treat for her co-star Rohit Saraf on the set of their upcoming film, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari.

Janhvi recently presented Rohit with a pasta dish, humorously claiming it to be of “zero kilocalories.”

Taking to Instagram Stories, Rohit, who has 3.5 million followers, shared a video in which Janhvi can be seen wearing a white tee and cooking pasta.

In the caption, Rohit wrote: “Appreciation post for Janhvi Kapoor, who fed me the best pasta I’ve had in months and claims it was zero Kcals…Utterly delusional but worth the damage!!”

Janhvi, too, shared the same video on her Instagram Stories.

The movie Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’ stars Varun Dhawan, Sanya Malhotra and Maniesh Paul. It is reportedly the sequel to Badrinath Ki Dulhania.

The film marks the reunion of Varun with director Shashank Khaitan, with whom he worked in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania. As per media reports, Janhvi has replaced Alia Bhatt from the third part of the ‘Dulhania’ franchise.

Produced by Dharma Productions, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is slated to be released in theatres April 18, 2025.

Meanwhile, Janhvi was last seen in spy thriller film Ulajh, directed by Sudhanshu Saria and produced by Junglee Pictures. It also starred Gulshan Devaiah, Roshan Mathew and Adil Hussain.

She also next has Telugu action drama Devara: Part 1, written and directed by Koratala Siva. Produced by Yuvasudha Arts and N. T. R. Arts, the film stars N. T. Rama Rao Jr in a dual role alongside Saif Ali Khan.

Rohit last appeared in the romantic comedy Ishq Vishk Rebound, directed by Nipun Dharmadhikari and produced by Ramesh Taurani and Jaya Taurani under Tips Films. It also featured Pashmina Roshan, Jibraan Khan and Naila Grrewal.