Mumbai: Actress Janhvi Kapoor Tuesday declared her love for the country in her latest social media post. She says she has travelled the world but it is India that makes her jump with joy.

Janhvi posted a gamut of pictures on Instagram that show her visiting a fort. The first few photos gave the actress posing for the camera while in the last picture she is seen jumping with joy.

“Travelled the world but no place makes me jump like,” she wrote as the caption.

Janhvi was last seen in the digitally-released film, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.

She will next feature in Good Luck Jerry, which is currently being shot in Punjab. Directed by Sidharth Sengupta and written by Pankaj Matta, the film also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Meeta Vashishth, Neeraj Sood and Sushant Singh.

Her other films lined up are Roohi Afzana and Dostana 2.