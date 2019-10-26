Mumbai: Dhadak actress Janhvi Kapoor was spotted giving biscuits to a street kid, as she was photographed on an outing with rumoured boyfriend Ishaan Khatter.

Janhvi is winning hearts with her simple and kind gesture. Videos shared on social media, show Janhvi posing for photographs with a few fans before making her way to her parked car. As she is about to enter, the photographers can be heard wishing her a happy Diwali, and the child can be seen approaching the car. Before shutting the door, Janhvi reaches inside the car and hands over some food to the child. Pictures of Ishaan were also shared from the same location.

In another video outside her gym, Janhvi handed money to a kid after he walked up to her.

On the professional front, the actress has many films lined up. She will be next seen in Gunjan Saxena biopic and in Dostana 2 along with Lakshya and Kartik Aaryan.