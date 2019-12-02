Mumbai: It is not a secret that Janhvi Kapoor is a fitness freak and often shares photos on social media to promote a healthy lifestyle.

Recently, Janhvi was again seen sweating in the gym. She flaunted her toned abs in a photo Instagram story, which is now going viral.

Janhvi wore blue gym shorts and a black bralette. These days she is working in the biopic of Gunjan Saxena. The teaser and poster of the film have already been released.

The film will also feature the likes of Pankaj Tripathi and Angad Bedi. Janhvi made her debut with Dhadak opposite Ishaan Khattar and it was directed by ‎Shashank Khaitan.

She will next feature in the film Dostana 2. The actress recently completed the Punjab arc of the shooting alongside Kartik Aryan. Dosatana 2 is being produced by Karan Johar.

Janhvi recently took to her Instagram account to share stunning pictures from the Golden Temple in Amritsar.

Dostana 2 is a sequel to the 2009-released Dostana, which starred Priyanka Chopra, John Abraham, and Abhishek Bachchan in lead roles.

Apart from this, Janhvi will also be seen in Roohi Afza with Rajkummar Rao. The actress will be seen playing a double role in the film. The shooting for Roohi Afza has not started yet.