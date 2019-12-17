Mumbai: Dhadak actress Janhvi Kapoor has cemented her position in the Hindi film industry with her stellar performance. The actress, who made her debut in Dhadak opposite Ishan Khatter, has established herself as one of the most sought after actress in a short span of time.

If reports are too believed, the actress has been roped in to star opposite Arjun Reddy actor Vijay Devarakonda. The film is tentatively titled Fighter and she is being paid a handsome amount of Rs 3.50 cr. However, the reports are not confirmed.

Apart from Telugu, the film is also made in Hindi. Karan Johar is presenting the Hindi version. It is not clear yet whether the film will also be dubbed into Tamil like Dear Comrade. If it works, then it will marks debut of Sridevi’s daughter in South.

Janhvi is currently shooting for Dostana 2 with Kartik Aaryan and it looks like she already has her bag full of projects. Recently, Janhvi, was seen in Varanasi having a blast with her friends. From visiting temples to taking rickshaw rides, the actress was seen enjoying it all!

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor has a couple of films in the pipeline. She will be next seen in RoohiAfza co-starring Rajkummar Rao. She will also feature in a biopic titled Kargil Girl: Gunjan Saxena, Karan Johar’s multi-starrer period drama Takht and Collin D’Cunha’s Dostana 2.