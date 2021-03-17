Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police Tuesday received a preliminary sketch of the face of an unknown woman whose skeleton was recovered from a seized SUV on the premises of Janla police outpost in February.

Speaking to the media, Bhubaneswar DCP Umashankar Dash said that a software firm in Hyderabad has sent a rough sketch which will be examined by the cops before making it public.

The human skeleton’s images had been sent to Hyderabad for skull mapping. Experts of a software company will reconstruct the face of the lady using artificial intelligence (AI) for identification of the deceased.

He also said that after finalization, the sketch will be pasted outside all the police stations in the city urging the public to verify the identity of the dead woman.

Similarly, the police Tuesday recorded the statements of several people including the doctor who conducted autopsy of the skeleton and suspended OIC of Janla outpost, Satyabrata Grahacharya.

Dash also revealed that the police will interrogate the persons who have visited the outpost since November 2019. He assured that police have been taking all the steps to get the identity of the lady and the circumstances that led her to get into the vehicle.

PNN