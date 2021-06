Mumbai: Actress Jannat Zubair recently crossed the 30 million followers on Instagram. She celebrated the achievement by contributing to a free vaccination drive.

Jannat is popularly known for her debut serial Phulwa, where she was well-received as a child actor. In films, she has acted with Rani Mukherjee in Hitchki.

The vaccination inititiative she contributed to was the Don Cinema Vaccination Drive for Cine Artists and Technicians.