By Arindam Ganguly, OP

Bhubaneswar: In a significant step towards enhancing urban aesthetics and environmental sustainability, the Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited (BSCL) has launched an extensive beautification and landscaping project along Janpath, one of city’s most prominent and busiest thoroughfares.

The initiative aims to transform the iconic corridor into a greener, cooler and more vibrant public space, improving the city’s visual appeal and environmental resilience.

The project is part of BSCL’s broader effort to tackle rising urban temperatures through nature-based solutions and create more pedestrian-friendly spaces.

As part of the redevelopment, large shade-giving trees are being planted along Janpath to mitigate the Urban Heat Island effect, reduce surface temperatures and provide greater comfort for commuters and pedestrians throughout the year.

“The project will significantly enhance the City’s green cover. Apart from reducing heat, the plantations will improve air quality, support urban biodiversity and promote better rainwater absorption. Several hard surfaces along the corridor are also being replaced with planting beds and landscaped areas to create a more sustainable urban environment,” said BSCL Managing Director Chanchal Rana.

A key highlight of the project includes plantation of tabebuia rosea, renowned for its striking pink blossoms that are expected to create a spectacular seasonal display. The medians will also be adorned with rudrapalash (spathodea) trees featuring vibrant red flowers, complementing the existing yellow-flowering amaltas trees.

Ornamental shrubs such as hamelia and acalypha, along with groundcover plants like rhoeo, will further enhance the avenue’s visual charm. The beautification drive also includes the development of 10 public plazas at strategic locations, including Ekamrakshetra, Master Canteen traffic islands, the underside of Rajmahal Flyover, and areas in front of IDCO Tower and OPTCL.

Inspired by Odisha’s rich cultural heritage, these spaces are envisioned as community hubs capable of hosting public events and activities such as Patha Utsav. BSCL officials said the project is expected to be completed by August. Once finished, the revamped Janpath is set to emerge as one of Bhubaneswar’s most attractive urban landmarks, offering residents and visitors a greener, more inviting and visually striking cityscape.