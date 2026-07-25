New Delhi: PIB Fact Check Saturday said that Pakistani propaganda accounts are circulating an AI-generated video falsely attributed to Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General N.S. Raja Subramani, claiming that 30,000 Army jawans had resigned over the protests at Jantar Mantar.

PIB Fact Check took to social media ‘X’ and said, “Pakistani propaganda accounts are circulating a video of the Chief of Defence Staff, General N.S. Raja Subramani, in which he claims that 30,000 Army jawans have resigned over protests at Jantar Mantar. #PIBFactCheck. This video is Fake and AI-generated. The Chief of Defence Staff did not make any such statement.

It further advised citizens to remain vigilant against misinformation circulating online.

“Beware of manipulated content circulating online and rely only on reliable official sources for verified information. Flag suspicious content related to the Government of India to PIBFactCheck at +91 8799711259 and factcheck@pib.gov.in,” the PIB Fact Check added.

In the digitally manipulated video, General Subramani is falsely shown as saying, “The government needs to be lenient towards the students. More than 30,000 Indian Army personnel have resigned because they say their children were beaten with sticks at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. They are refusing to serve the Indian government. This is becoming a catastrophe, and I request Prime Minister Narendra Modi to step in and ask the Education Minister to resign. Otherwise, our armed forces will be divided.”

However, PIB Fact Check also shared the original video, which was unrelated to the protests. In the authentic clip, the CDS is seen inviting people to the IndianOil Durand Cup, saying, “Dear friends, as the curtain rises on the IndianOil Durand Cup, it is my distinct honour and pleasure to invite you to the oldest football tournament.”

He further said, “Asia’s prestigious competition will be co-hosted across five vibrant cities Kolkata, Imphal, Shillong, Guwahati, and, for the first time, Ranchi from July 25 to August 23.”

CDS Subramani also noted that the legacy of the Durand Cup was reaffirmed earlier this month when President Droupadi Murmu unveiled the tournament trophy.