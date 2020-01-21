Puri: The land of Lord Jagannath will don the rare look of a mini Japan while celebrating two-day Odisha-Japan festival 8th and 9th February (Sat & Sun) at Jagannath stadium, CT road here. The free-entry event will continue from 5:00pm to 9:00pm. The event will be inaugurated by Masayuki Taga, the Consul General of Japan in Kolkata in the presence of other invited guests & dignitaries.

A number of Indian and Japanese performances have been planned for the event. The place will imitate the look of an authentic Japanese fair with colorful kaleidoscopic lights on artistic paper frames and gorgeous cloth decor of fish shaped kites (Koi Nobori).

Odissi classical and folk artists will present solo or group performances accompanied by traditional instruments.

With the performances taking place in the background, one can walk through the decorative stalls which reflect the culture and heritage Japan and Odisha. This fair is an effort to turn Odisha into the gateway of South-East Asian nations.

The festival shall be jointly organised by Japan-India Club, Chandra Sekhar Academy & India-Japan Friendship Center.

The more we get connected with people, the stronger our bond becomes. It also helps in providing a boost to our culture, Commerce& Industry, education and tourism,” said Kunna Dash, President, India-Japan Friendship Center & Chandra Sekhar Academy.