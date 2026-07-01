Tokyo: Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi departed on Wednesday for a three-day visit to India for the 16th India-Japan Annual Summit in New Delhi.

Prior to her departure, Takaichi highlighted the importance of Japan’s collaboration with India amid the growing uncertainty in the international situation, stressing that both nations share fundamental values and strategic interests.

While addressing an informal press conference before departing for India, she said, “In the midst of increasing uncertainty in the international situation, the importance of collaboration with India, which shares fundamental values and strategic interests, is growing ever greater. … With the participation of more than 150 individuals from Japan’s business community … we aim to broaden the scope of Japan-India cooperation through public-private partnership and realize a strong economy.”

Sanae Takaichi is scheduled to arrive in New Delhi later in the evening. She will be accorded a Ceremonial Reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday morning.

She will hold the India-Japan Annual Summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During the Summit, both sides are expected to review and strengthen the full spectrum of bilateral cooperation as well as discuss regional and global issues of mutual interest, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

During her visit, Takaichi will also be attending a business forum. This will be her first official visit to India after assuming office

“Through this visit, we plan to discuss further strengthening of complementary cooperation toward economic growth through investment and innovation, as well as in areas such as energy and other economic security, under the Japan-India Joint Vision for the next 10 years announced during Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Japan last August, in order to strengthen relations with India, which is extremely important for realising a free and open Indo-Pacific,” read a statement issued by Japan’s Foreign Ministry ahead of Takaichi’s visit.

Earlier in June, PM Modi met PM Takaichi on the sidelines of the Group of Seven (G7) Summit in France and stated that India and Japan will continue to deepen ties across diverse sectors.

“Had a great interaction with Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi of Japan. India and Japan will continue to deepen ties in diverse sectors, with a priority on trade and investment,” PM Modi posted on X after the meeting.

India and Japan share a Special Strategic and Global Partnership, and friendship between the two nations has a long history rooted in spiritual affinity and strong cultural and civilisational ties. There is synergy between India’s Act-East Policy, Indo-Pacific vision based on the principle of SAGAR, and Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI) on one hand, and Japanʼs Free and Open Indo-Pacific Vision on the other.