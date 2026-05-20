Bhubaneswar: Japan’s Consul General in Kolkata, Ishikawa Yoshihisa, Wednesday met Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi here and discussed ways to strengthen partnership in trade, business, tourism, academic exchange and decided that Japanese Prefecture Tottori will partner with Odisha to function like ‘sister states’.

During the discussion, Majhi appreciated the Japanese support for various development projects in Odisha and the expanding trade relationship. He expected Japan to expand its footprint in the investment and industrialisation efforts of Odisha, an official statement said.

The Japanese Consul General praised the historic ties between Odisha and Japan in art, culture, history and heritage. He said Japan is ready to strengthen ties with Odisha in the socio-economic endeavours of the state.

During the discussion, it was decided that the Japanese Prefecture (state) of Tottori will partner with Odisha to function like sister states. High-level delegations from both states will visit each other. At a later date, Odisha Chief Minister and Tottori Governor will declare the partnership, the statement said.

Besides, it was also decided that both Japan and Odisha will strengthen their relationship in trade, investment, technology and tourism. The Buddhist circuit and other natural places of Odisha will be key to expanding tourism prospects with Japan.

An official said that it has been decided that some Japanese recruitment agencies will visit Odisha to enhance the scope for Odia youths to get placements in Japan.

Chief Secretary Anu Garg, additional chief secretary of the Industries department Hemant Sharma and additional chief secretary to CM Saswat Mishra were present during the meeting.