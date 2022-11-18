Mumbai: ‘Bigg Boss 10’ fame Jason Shah and British actress and model Amy Jackson are coming together for Tamil director A.L. Vijay’s yet-to-be-titled action thriller film.

Jason, who earlier worked with Amy in a lifestyle product advertisement, shares his working experience with Amy and Vijay.

On working together after such a long time with Amy, Jason shares: “I and Amy worked together in this television commercial in 2014 for Yardley and now we are back in 2022 in Vijay’s movie which also stars Arun Vijay as well. It is just amazing to work with her, she is very professional, she is at the top of her game, and she is a very clean-cut actress, which is really very nice to work with as there is no drama; just come do the work, and let’s wrap up and then get into another day of the shoot. which is so nice to work in that kind of atmosphere.”

Jason has also been part of TV shows like ‘Jhansi Ki Rani’ and ‘Barrister Babu’. Apart from that, Jason has also been part of movies like ‘Partner’ and ‘Fitoor’. He will also be seen in a Tamil film with A.R. Murugadoss.

“Because you know you are there to work, you are very focused and you know what you are going to do and there is not a lot of time wasted with her which is really nice,” he adds.

While sharing his experience of working with Tamil director A.L. Vijay, who is known for his films like ‘Deiva Thirumagal’ and ‘Thaandavam’, he shares: “A.L. Vijay is a great director. I think he is one of the calmest directors I have ever worked with. He always has a smile on his face, he never shouts too, and he likes to keep the set calm which I liked.”

He further mentioned: “There is not a lot of distraction that happens and you can remain focused on the job at hand. It is amazing, truly amazing to be working in the south industry and this is my second Tamil film which God has blessed me with and I am really honoured to be working with this cast and crew.”

IANS