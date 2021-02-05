Chennai: Well this is a record that this Indian fast bowler will not like. However, it is still a unique feat. But then his long wait for a maiden home Test finally ended Friday. Since he made his away debut against South Africa in 2018, Jasprit Bumrah had not played a ‘home’ Test. That long wait finally ended when he took the field against England at the Chepauk Stadium here. It was Bumrah’s 18th Test and it is the longest duration for any Indian bowler to play a maiden ‘home’ Test. In the process, Jasprit Bumrah went past former India fast bowler Javagal Srinath, who is now a match official. It had taken Srinath 12 away Tests before he could play his maiden home game.

Bumrah celebrated his appearance in a ‘home’ game by taking the wicket of Dan Lawrence. He caught the England batsman plumb in front for a duck. It was Bumrah’s 80th Test wicket… all the other 79 have come abroad. Since 2018, India have played eight Tests in India and Bumrah has missed all of those either due to injury or he has been rested.

There can be no doubt that India skipper Virat Kohli is happy to have Bumrah playing in Chennai. ‘Home’ in the real sense for Bumrah would be when India take on England in the third Test of the series at Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Kohli is expecting Bumrah do well in the home series. “He has grown up bowling in India. So he certainly knows how to use the Indian conditions. I am excited to have Bumrah bowling in India. His skillset is typical for Indian conditions and I am sure he will do well,” Kohli had earlier said Thursday.

Most away Tests played at the time of maiden home Test (India)

Javagal Srinath 12, RP Singh 11, Sachin Tendulkar 10, Ashish Nehra 10