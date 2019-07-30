We have bunked classes during school days to play a game of cricket. But, right-arm fast-medium bowler Jasprit Bumrah wasn’t one of those.

His mother was the principal of the school he went to, and he had a disciplined routine. However, with the passion for cricket, the 5’7” youngster practised cricket in his living room, and watched other bowlers intently on television.

“I wasn’t too tall, and I would play indoors for extended periods of time. I was always fond of bowling so that’s what I used to pay more attention to when I watched the sport on TV. I took my interest forward and I am glad it worked out, because I had no back-up plan,” said the Mumbai Indians bowler.

Though the natural pacer is just 25 years old, he exhibits a maturity far beyond his years. “Have you ever seen Roger Federer tense or not calm? He always seems to be in control and I try to emulate that. In pressure situations, I try to remain composed and that’s the strength that I try to take forward,” says Bumrah acknowledging this trait as one of the biggest factors that has gotten him so far.

This cool and collected approach has time and again come to his team’s rescue. Apart from his bowling, his wicket-taking ability makes him an indispensable player for team India.

When given the green signal, I would binge on burgers, Indian sweets and biryani,” he says. The unorthodox bowler attributes his discipline to his mum.