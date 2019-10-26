A weekend at Jatiapat waterfall could be an enchanting experience. The adventure of trekking coupled with the charm of the waterfalls will make one’s body and soul, thoroughly rejuvenated. So, pack your bags and get going!

THINGS TO REMEMBER

Wear comfortable clothes; also don’t forget your trekking footwear as you have to walk and climb a lot

Bring some food with you as there are no food stalls inside the forest

Be careful while climbing the slippery paths. Carry antiseptics and cotton as leeches are found here

Follow the instructions of the villager; do not wander off to paths not suggested by the guide as you may come across wild animals, for instance— Indian-sloth bear, leopard, elephant and snakes

HOW TO REACH

By Road: The nearest town is Kamakhyanagar, 45 kms away. You can hire cabs or an auto-rickshaw to reach Keranga village. Local buses also ply through this route

By Rail: The nearest railway station is Dhenkanal, 50 km away

post news network

BHUBANESWAR: If one is really exhausted after a hectic week at the office or college, well, then it is time to recharge your batteries and start afresh! How about escaping to a destination that will give you a mixed dose of adventure and peace? Then, start your journey to enjoy Jatiapat waterfall.

Jatiapat waterfall is one of the most beautiful waterfalls in Odisha that one can lay his/her eyes on.

Nested in the laps of the north-eastern ghats of Odisha, it is situated 135 kilometres away from Bhubaneswar, and 50 kilometres from Kamakhyanagar.

This tourist attraction is largely an unexplored place. This month it was explored by an enthusiastic traveller Subhasish Dash. He has travelled there twice and succeeded in his second attempt. He was assisted by the locals regarding the route and precautions which are needed to be taken while travelling there. Subhasish informed that the villagers were really nice to him and their hospitality was commendable, he even had lunch at a local’s house. He further added that the locals warned him that it was not safe to go alone there and especially in the early morning it is more unsafe. Tourists should visit the place in groups.

Jatiapat literally means ‘mist-capped peak’. The verdant landscape of Jatiapat covered with mist and dense forest presents a mind-blowing picture to visitors.

Two streams, which begin their journey from the north interior Eastern Ghats, converge here to form the river, Ramiala and Gameindhara. The sight of the waterfalls gently caressing the rocky and hilly terrain simply soothes one’s senses.

It may be mentioned here that Jatiapat waterfall does not come under the Eco-Tourism division of the state government. Notably, there are two main waterfalls in this protected area of Harichandanpur –Telkoi reserve forest range. The first waterfall is within half a kilometre radius; the second one is almost 40 kilometres away. If one can go further, s/he can reach Telkoi, situated at a height of 75 metres.

The surrounding dense forest gives you an aura of adventure. Jatiapat is an ideal haunt for trekking / hiking and rock climbing. The trekking trail, starting from Keranga village, can lead you to the jungles of Harichandanpur forest range. As one ascends to the top, s/he will be greeted by the waterfalls, lush greenery, ravines and streams, plantations and exotic wildlife.

The splendid beauty of Jatiapat waterfall can be best enjoyed during September to December; right after the monsoon in Odisha recedes.