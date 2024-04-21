Keonjhar: As many as 18 students at a hostel of the Government College of Engineering (GCE), Keonjhar were diagnosed with jaundice and admitted to Keonjhar district headquarters hospital, reports said Saturday.

While some of them have been taken home by their parents, the rest are under treatment at the hostel, sources said.

After the incident, a medical team visited the hostel where the cases were reported. The team took samples of water being supplied to the hostel and inspected the quality of food being provided to the students in the hostel.

“Water samples have been sent to Bhubaneswar for examination. Some students have been taken home by their parents after they complained of health complications and others are under treatment at the hostel,” said GCE Principal Trilochan Sahu.

Sources said some days back, one student was found suffering from jaundice by the hostel authorities. Subsequently, 17 students developed symptoms related to jaundice.

Chief District Medical Officer, Keonjhar Dr KC Prusty said, “Out of the total 12 blood samples collected from the hostel, one has been found to be positive in the hepatitis test so far. Among the rest, jaundice was detected in five samples and the rest six were diagnosed with mild jaundice. No such evidence was found in the water samples during the examination”.

