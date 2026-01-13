Dhenkanal: Panic has gripped the Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya (OAV) at Biswanathpur in Gondia block of Dhenkanal district following reports that more than 15 students have been affected by jaundice over the past few days, parents and guardians alleged.

This comes close on the heels of a similar situation at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) in Khurda, leading to a temporary closure of the institute after a jaundice outbreak.

Former MLA and president of the Dhenkanal Swabhiman Surakhya Manch Nabin Nanda Monday informed the District Collector about the situation through an email, alleging that the school’s sanitation system is in a deplorable condition.

Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO) Dr Sanjay Kumar Mohapatra said a high-level committee would probe the matter. “Based on complaints regarding jaundice cases and sanitation at the school, a high-level inquiry will be conducted Tuesday,” he said.

Dr Mohapatra added that as per information received from the school principal, a student from Nityanandapur area in Jajpur district has been diagnosed with jaundice. The exact number of affected students is yet to be ascertained, he said.

Meanwhile, District Education Officer (DEO) Paresh Chandra Patra said the principal has officially reported only one case of jaundice so far. “However, we have deputed the Gondia block education officer (BEO) to verify the situation on the ground and submit a report,” he said.

Further action will be taken based on the findings of the inquiry, officials said.

Jaundice scare at the OAV has triggered panic among the students and parents after several cases were reported in and around the campus. At least four students staying at a private hostel near the school have been diagnosed with jaundice, sources said. The hostel manager is also reportedly infected.

In addition, some students from Gondia block who attend the school regularly have shown symptoms of the disease. Parents have alleged that the outbreak is linked to unhygienic conditions and poor sanitation system on the campus.

They claimed school toilets are not cleaned regularly and questioned the quality of drinking water and the midday meal, saying both are unfit for consumption. The allegations are subject to verification by officials.

Following reports, Gondia BEO Manoranjan Dalai visited the school and launched an inquiry.

Malay Kumar Singh, former Gondia block chairman said his son, a Class VIII student at the school, has been undergoing treatment for jaundice for the past five to six days. He alleged that several students missed examinations due to the illness and accused the school authorities of concealing information about the number of cases.

He also reiterated complaints about nonfunctional bathrooms and poor-quality midday meals.

Ashok Kumar Sahu informed the mediapersons that his son, who studies at the same school, has also been diagnosed with jaundice.

Despite these reports, the school principal, district administration and health department have officially acknowledged only one case, a claim that remains under scrutiny.

Former MLA Nabin Nanda has demanded a thorough probe into the outbreak, citing the school’s deteriorating environment and sanitation. He said he has emailed details of the issue to the state Adarsha Vidyalaya Sangathan project director, the CDMO and the DEO, seeking immediate intervention.